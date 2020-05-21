Kudumbashree to bring out diverse designer masks

Thiruvananthapuram

21 May 2020 23:51 IST

Fifty women will soon get training in Kollam

After manufacturing 32 lakh masks as part of COVID-19 containment measures, Kudumbashree is diversifying into production of designer masks.

The first phase of designer masks will come from Kudumbashree’s Kollam district mission.

Major plans

Fifty women will soon get training in designer mask manufacture in association with the Kerala State Institute of Design, the Chanthanthope-based State government institution. After the training, they will be equipped to function as a microenterprise.

Advertising

Advertising

The project will be extended across the State after studying the acceptance for the masks in the market.

With masks becoming mandatory in public, Kudumbashree hopes to manufacture quality masks in diverse designs that are long-lasting too. Branding too is on the cards. Masks made from unprocessed materials will be targeted at the corporate sector.

Training will be given in making masks in small, medium, and large sizes from cotton, linen, and synthetic materials.

Designer apparel

Training will also be given to entrepreneurs in the Nedumpana and Punalur apparel parks to manufacture designer apparel.