Kudumbashree Thiruvananthapuram district mission to focus on strengthening auxiliary groups

January 11, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kudumbashree is synonymous with women neighbourhood group (NHG) members engaging in thrift and microentrepreneurial activities. To give the women empowerment mission a more youthful face and strengthen auxiliary groups that comprise educated women in the 18-40 age group, the Kudumbashree Thiruvananthapuram district mission will kick off ‘Auxo Meet@24’ at Balaramapuram on Sunday.

The district mission was observing 2024 as Auxo Year, Kudumbashree district mission coordinator B. Sreejith said. As part of it, the district mission planned to increasingly engage with the young women in the auxiliary groups, bring professionals into the groups, and support young women who wanted to enter the professional sector by providing them skill training and organising personality development programmes for them, he said.

Programmes to increase the young women’s confidence, self-esteem, and develop their soft skills will be held as part of Auxo Year. Entrepreneurship development programme will also be conducted for them this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Auxo Meet will be organised on the lines of the recent ‘Back to School’ initiative, with the auxiliary group members in all 83 Kudumbashree community development societies (CDS) in the district attending Auxo Meets in schools.

Ahead of the meet, the district mission recently organised a creative intelligence workshop for the auxiliary group members in the Kudumbashree’s Corporation CDS and Pothencode block to develop innovative solutions to problems faced by society.

Dr. Sreejith said that going beyond providing entrepreneurship to NHG women, the district mission would identify young women, their goals, provide them training, and plan activities to support them.

The role of professionals would be very critical in this. Auxiliary groups would be formed in colleges, including professional colleges, and institutions. For instance, a meet of house surgeons at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram would be held in the coming days, Dr. Sreejith said.

The auxiliary groups members will also be encouraged to discuss and intervene in social issues.

Poster release and door-to-door campaigns have been held in some CDS ahead of Auxo Meet to mobilise young women. Flash mobs and reels’ making too have been organised.

The Auxo Meet@24 district inauguration will be performed by Roshni G.S., beat forest officer and licensed snake rescuer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.