Kudumbashree takes part in litter-free campaign

May 07, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kudumbashree network, with 46 lakh women members, became a part of the litter-free Kerala project on Saturday.

Clean-up activities were held at the Kudumbashree State mission offices, its community development society offices, Snehitha offices, and microenterprise units, coming to more than 30,000 centres in all, across all districts.

The Kudumbashree urged its offices to take photographs and selfies before and after the cleaning activities and post them along with comments on its Facebook page.

The clean-up was taken up with the objective of taking the message of cleanliness across the State through well-planned waste management activities to find solution to the waste problem and ensure good health of the people.

In the next phase, cleaning activities would be held at the houses and surroundings of Kudumbashree officials at various levels and neighbourhood group women on May 13.

The Kudumbashree is also undertaking Suchitvotsavam through the Balasabha members across the State.