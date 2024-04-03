Kudumbashree supporting voter education activities

April 03, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kudumbashree is assisting the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) team of the Collectorates in some districts to spread awareness of voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

SVEEP is being implemented to ensure that maximum number of voters exercise their right to vote.

In Kasaragod district, the Kudumbashree conducted an election grama sabha centred on polling centres so that voters could ensure that their name was on the voters’ list while the names of those who were not alive could be removed from it, Kudumbashree Kasaragod district mission coordinator Surendran T.T. who is the nodal officer, SVEEP, for the district, said.

To improve electoral roll inclusion among 18-year-old youth, SVEEP awareness was created on all college campuses. Students were gathered together on campuses and interactions held with them on the electoral process, democracy, its history, and its systems. The students were introduced to voting machines and the Voter Helpline App where they could submit forms for voter registration and make modifications too. Programmes such as quiz on democracy and elections were held to engage with the youth about the electoral process.

Activities to reach out to voters in Scheduled Caste colonies, Scheduled Tribe (ST) hamlets, and coastal areas where the voter turnout is usually lesser than the State average were also held. As Kasaragod has the second largest tribal population in the district, voters were mobilised through Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups and ST animators who are Kudumbashree volunteers. To increase voter turnout in the coastal areas, activities such as tug of war and games with the participation of Balasabha children were organised.

Kite flying and balloon flying were held on beaches and shared on social media to reach out to more voters.

Interactions with veteran voters living in old-age homes were organised so that more voters could be mobilised. The experiences of these elderly voters were shared through news reports and social media.

Professionally designed cartoons and posters on the elections were released through social media.

As Kasaragod is known as ‘Sapta Bhasha Sangamabhoomi,’ electoral messages were shared through voice clips and video clips in all seven languages used in the district.

Flash mobs and friendly football and kabaddi tournaments will be held in the coming days, Mr. Surendran said.

In Ernakulam, events in which various SVEEP icons in various fields take part are being held to give out messages on the importance of elections, says Kudumbashree district mission coordinator Rejeena T.M.

Kudumbashree’s Haritha Karma Sena members are among the SVEEP icons. Cultural programmes by Kudumbashree are held on the occasion.

In Malappuram, cartoons and posters giving out the poll message were shared among 5.5 lakh Kudumbashree members in 30,500 neighbourhood groups to mobilise them to vote in the polls. In the coming days, the Kudumbashree will take up activities to mobilise tribal voters and those living in colonies in the district, Kudumbashree district mission coordinator Jafar K. Kakkooth said.

Special activities aimed at women are also on the cards.