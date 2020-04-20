Kudumbashree supplies over 20 lakh masks

Till Saturday, Kudumbashree tailoring units run by women have stitched more than 20 lakh face masks to aid the fight against COVID.

According to Kudumbashree, 306 units across the State have, till Saturday, produced 20,25,998 masks. The women had started work on the reusable cotton masks on March 15, after shops began to report a shortage.

The masks were priced between ₹10 and ₹15 depending on the layers on them. The 38 units in Kollam produced more than 3.37 lakh masks, while the 26 units in Kottayam contributed 2.64 lakh pieces and the ten units in Kozhikode, 2.10 lakh pieces.