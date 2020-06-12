Kudumbashree starts online classes for special children

A child watching the free online classes for differently abled children at Vellamunda in Wayanad district.

Kalpetta

12 June 2020 21:05 IST

Experts handling lessons and therapy sessions

The Wayanad district Kudumbashree Mission has come out with an initiative to ensure education for differently abled children through online during the lockdown.

The Mission, in association with Nahla Charitable Foundation, a charitable organisation based at Vellamunda in the district, is conducting free online classes for children as a part of the Comprehensive Learning Advancement Programme (CLAP), which aims at ensuring continuous training and care for the differently abled children in the district, P. Sajitha, district coordinator, Kudumbashree Mission, Wayanad, told The Hindu.

The Mission runs six BUDS schools and five BUDS rehabilitation centres in the district and as many as 247 differently abled students are studying in the institutions.

The classes are being telecast on every Sunday at 5.30 p.m. through a local channel, Malanad Channel, and it would be retelecast on every Wednesday and Saturday, Ms. Sajitha said.

Classes were prepared as per the guidelines of the State Council of Education Research and Training, she said.

Parents and students can clear their doubts by contacting WhatsApp numbers on the screen.

A special team of experts have been constituted and they would visit students’ homes and make them aware of the online programme, K. Abdusamad, chief executive officer of the foundation said.

Therapies

Parents would also be instructed to carry out various therapies for children at home, along with lessons, Mr. Abdusamad said.

Every episode would consist of two parts — lessons in textbooks and directions for performing therapies. Lessons would be handled by specially trained BUDS school teachers and therapies would be dealt by experts in the concerned field, he said.

Classes were being offered clinical psychologists, rehabilitation psychologists, behavioural and developmental therapists, speech therapists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, special educators and Buds school teachers, he added.