Kudumbashree silver jubilee to begin with Chuvadu tomorrow

January 24, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kudumbashree women empowerment and poverty alleviation mission that will complete 25 years on May 17 will kickstart its silver jubilee celebrations with gatherings in all 3.09-lakh Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups (NHGs) in the State on Thursday, this year’s Republic Day.

The NHG gatherings would take the jubilee celebrations down to the grassroots level of the Kudumbashree three-tier network, its Executive Director Jafar Malik said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Titled Chuvadu, the gatherings will also create a momentum at the NHG level, which is critical to take programmes to the people. Women, their family members, Balasabha members, auxiliary group members, elderly NHG members, and those of special NHGs such as of persons with disabilities, will participate in Chuvadu and conduct discussions on various issues. First will be the health, sanitation, and cleanliness of their surroundings. They will also discuss how they have improved the lives of their members and brought about a change in society. They will also deliberate on activities to be taken up in future to improve their presence in areas other than poverty alleviation, what role it can play in government’s focus areas of employment and skills, and campaigns against social evils such as dowry and drugs.

The suggestions that arise from the discussions will be deliberated in the coming months at the area development society and community development society (CDS) levels so that these can be transformed into panchayat vision documents, and further into a Kudumbashree mission’s vision document.

The programme will begin with flag-hoisting and welcome song, followed by display of messages by Minister for Local Self-Government and the Kudumbashree Executive Director on the Kudumbashree YouTube channel http://youtube/VIVV9PCW5yK. Cultural programmes will also be held.

Chuvadu marks the start of series of events planned as part of the jubilee till May. Arangu, a cultural and sports progamme of Kudumbashree members from NHG to the State level, will be held this year. A scheme ‘She Start’ to promote microenterprise ventures among members of the 20,000 Kudumbashree auxiliary groups will also be launched. Kudumbashree groups that provide training in martial arts will be set up under the auxiliary groups in all districts. Seminars on various topics will be held in schools and colleges.

Besides these, documentary and publication is another focus area for the celebrations. A 25-minute video documentary on Kudumbashree’s 25 years and its achievements is planned, besides publication of a document by all 1,070 CDSs on their journey and successes.

A mini-conclave for Balsabha and auxiliary groups, three-month fellowship programmes, online radio, Kudumbashree song, and re-release of Kudumbashree logo, are also planned.

A major event would be an international conclave planned from May 17 to 19, Mr. Malik said. Seminars in which people, who were renowned for their work in the area of women empowerment at the national and international levels would participate, were planned as part of the conclave, he said.