Kudumbashree silver jubilee: panel discussion to be held

May 12, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Panel discussions in which prominent women from across the country will participate will be organised on May 15 and 16 in connection with the valedictory of the Kudumbashree’s silver jubilee.

Magsaysay award winner Aruna Roy, Padma Shri winners K.V. Rabiya, Lakshmikutty, Subhashini Ali, Smita Bhatnagar, C.S. Sujatha, P. Satheedevi, C.S. Chandrika, Khadija Mumtaz, and Adam Harry, will participate in the discussion.

Some of the topics under discussion include ‘Art-a medium for self-expression and social change’, ‘Women entrepreneurs-catalysts for social change’, ‘Social perspectives and legal mechanisms for making women collectives effective’, and ‘Climate change: role of women collectives as a social mechanism’.

Kudumbashree women will get an opportunity to meet the panelists and interact with them.