ADVERTISEMENT

Kudumbashree silver jubilee: panel discussion to be held

May 12, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Panel discussions in which prominent women from across the country will participate will be organised on May 15 and 16 in connection with the valedictory of the Kudumbashree’s silver jubilee.

Magsaysay award winner Aruna Roy, Padma Shri winners K.V. Rabiya, Lakshmikutty, Subhashini Ali, Smita Bhatnagar, C.S. Sujatha, P. Satheedevi, C.S. Chandrika, Khadija Mumtaz, and Adam Harry, will participate in the discussion.

Some of the topics under discussion include ‘Art-a medium for self-expression and social change’, ‘Women entrepreneurs-catalysts for social change’, ‘Social perspectives and legal mechanisms for making women collectives effective’, and ‘Climate change: role of women collectives as a social mechanism’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kudumbashree women will get an opportunity to meet the panelists and interact with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US