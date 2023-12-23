Kudumbashree short-story contest winners named

December 23, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kudumbashree has announced the winners of the Sargam short-story competition organised for its neighbourhood group members.

Sindhu Thomas of Muniyara in Idukki district bagged the first prize for her short story Sadrishyavakyangal. It comprises a cash award ₹15,000, statuette, and citation. The second prize went to Safwana N. of Wayanad for her story Prakruthi nirdhaaranathil thottu poyavar Darwine thedunnu. Dhanya Shamjith of Ernakulam secured the third prize for her short story Mathangi. The second and third prize comprised a cash award of ₹10,000 and ₹5,000, respectively, memento, and certificate. Consolation prizes of ₹1,500, memento, and certificate too will be given away.

In all, 763 entries were received. After a preliminary screening by Malayalam department teachers of the University of Kerala, Karyavattom, a committee comprising novelist George Onakkoor, K. Rekha, and Sithara S. selected the winners.

The prizes would be presented at the valedictory of the national Saras Mela at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor, Kochi on December 31, Kudumbashree executive director Jafar Malik said in a press statement.

