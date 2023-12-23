GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kudumbashree short-story contest winners named

In all, 763 entries were received for the Sargam short-story competition

December 23, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kudumbashree has announced the winners of the Sargam short-story competition organised for its neighbourhood group members.

Sindhu Thomas of Muniyara in Idukki district bagged the first prize for her short story Sadrishyavakyangal. It comprises a cash award ₹15,000, statuette, and citation. The second prize went to Safwana N. of Wayanad for her story Prakruthi nirdhaaranathil thottu poyavar Darwine thedunnu. Dhanya Shamjith of Ernakulam secured the third prize for her short story Mathangi. The second and third prize comprised a cash award of ₹10,000 and ₹5,000, respectively, memento, and certificate. Consolation prizes of ₹1,500, memento, and certificate too will be given away.

In all, 763 entries were received. After a preliminary screening by Malayalam department teachers of the University of Kerala, Karyavattom, a committee comprising novelist George Onakkoor, K. Rekha, and Sithara S. selected the winners.

The prizes would be presented at the valedictory of the national Saras Mela at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor, Kochi on December 31, Kudumbashree executive director Jafar Malik said in a press statement.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.