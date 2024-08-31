ADVERTISEMENT

Kudumbashree SHG members trained in testing water quality

Updated - August 31, 2024 07:55 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 07:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kudumbashree self-help group (SHG) members can now test water quality to ensure availability of clean water.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) Mission, in association with the WASH Institute, has trained Kudumbashree SHG members in testing the quality of water.

The two-day training concluded in the State capital on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In places such as Kerala that are witnessing rapid urbanisation, it is not easy to determine or ensure that quality of water through existing mechanisms. Technical training to test quality of water was provided by AMRUT Mission to the SHG members on the understanding that community-based monitoring would be more suitable.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The training was aimed at providing information on the need for quality water as well as methods and technology to test water, thereby honing practical expertise, ensuring community participation in making clean water available, and implementing sustainable water resource management.

The SHG members were equipped to ascertain water quality, understand the components in determining the quality, and test the water quality locally.

The training was inaugurated by Local Self-Government department Principal Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph. AMRUT Mission director Sooraj Shaji was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US