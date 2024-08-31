Kudumbashree SHG members trained in testing water quality

Kudumbashree self-help group (SHG) members can now test water quality to ensure availability of clean water.

The AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) Mission, in association with the WASH Institute, has trained Kudumbashree SHG members in testing the quality of water.

The two-day training concluded in the State capital on Friday.

In places such as Kerala that are witnessing rapid urbanisation, it is not easy to determine or ensure that quality of water through existing mechanisms. Technical training to test quality of water was provided by AMRUT Mission to the SHG members on the understanding that community-based monitoring would be more suitable.

The training was aimed at providing information on the need for quality water as well as methods and technology to test water, thereby honing practical expertise, ensuring community participation in making clean water available, and implementing sustainable water resource management.

The SHG members were equipped to ascertain water quality, understand the components in determining the quality, and test the water quality locally.

The training was inaugurated by Local Self-Government department Principal Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph. AMRUT Mission director Sooraj Shaji was present.

