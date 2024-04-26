GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kudumbashree sets up women-friendly booths

April 26, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
A mini anganwadi arranged by the Kudumbashree at a women-friendly polling station at Government Lower Primary School, Poomala, Sulthan Bathery,

A mini anganwadi arranged by the Kudumbashree at a women-friendly polling station at Government Lower Primary School, Poomala, Sulthan Bathery,

Along with distributing food to polling officials in polling stations and setting up food courts in polling material distribution centres, the Kudumbashree mission in some districts is engaged in making arrangements to ensure polling stations are women friendly.

In Palakkad, the Kudumbashree district mission has made one polling station in each of the 13 blocks in the district women friendly. These women friendly booths have feeding rooms for women. Young children who accompany their mothers to the polling stations have a recreational space where they can play. The play area, which will be decorated with balloons, will host the children with toys and sweets. There will be seats and a restroom for voters and those accompanying them. The Kudumbashree has also arranged drinking water in these booths.

All-woman booth

In Wayanad, the Kudumbashree has arranged a women-friendly booth at Government Lower Primary School, Poomala, Sulthan Bathery. The booth will have an arch made of pink balloons to welcome women voters. All the polling officials here will be women. Political parties have been urged to deploy women agents in the polling stations to the extent possible.

The booth will have a feeding corner where women can feed their infants. It will also have a play room ‘mini anganwadi’ for children to enjoy themselves in while their mothers wait in queue. A restroom for elderly voters too has been arranged in the booth.

Members of the Kudumbashree vigilant groups in uniform will be deployed to help voters who become tired after standing in queue or those in need of drinking water.

The Kudumbashree is also arranging a model polling station at Assumption High School, Sulthan Bathery. The booth has been decorated with natural materials, avoiding plastic.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.