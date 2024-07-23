Kudumbashree scheme to provide livelihood to 25,000 women farmers this year: Minister

At least 25,000 women farmers will get livelihood opportunities this year through the Kudumbashree’s new farm schemes, Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after performing the State-level inauguration of ‘Nirapolima’ and ‘Onakani’ schemes by planting flower saplings on Anjana farming group’s land at Anamukham in Perumkadavila in the district on Tuesday.

The Minister said 20,000 women farmers across the State will benefit from the Onakani intensive farming scheme and 5,000 women farmers through floriculture this Onam season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kudumbashree flowers should become available in the State’s rural areas, the Minister said. As part of Nirapolima, 3,350 women are cultivating flowers on 1,250 acres. Marigold, jasmine, and globe amaranth are some of the flowers grown. An amount of ₹10,000 is being given as revolving fund for an acre of crop.

As part of Onakani, vegetables are being grown on 6,000 acres. Long beans, bitter gourd, okra, snake gourd, yam, tomato, plantain, drumstick, mango, chilli are the veggies being cultivated.

At present, 3,92,682 women farmers in 84,327 farming groups are cultivating 17,635 ha of land in the State.

Kudumbashree is also making other interventions to achieve self-sufficiency in vegetable cultivation. Through the Agri Nutri Garden project, launched to ensure nutritious food for every family, gardens were set up in 11,30,371 households. There are plans to expand it to three lakh more families.

C.K. Hareendran, MLA, presided over the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.