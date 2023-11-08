ADVERTISEMENT

Kudumbashree registers ₹1.37-crore turnover at Keraleeyam

November 08, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Keraleeyam, a festival organised by the State government to project the State’s achievements, has brought cheer to the Kudumbashree mission.

The Kudumbashree that had organised a food court and an exhibition and sale of Kudumbashree products during the week-long festival earned a turnover of ₹1.37 crore.

The food court named Malayali ‘adukkala’ (kitchen) alone yielded ₹87.99 lakh, while the exhibition and sale of products made by Kudumbashree women brought it another ₹48.71 lakh.

The maximum turnover at the food court was on the last day of Keraleeyam – ₹18.56 lakh. Vanasundari chicken from Attappady that was on the menu at the branded food festival was the biggest hit, with the Kudumbashree women behind it earning ₹15.63 lakh.

The maximum sales at the exhibition and sale were recorded on November 5 – ₹10.08 lakh.

Fourteen canteen catering units that function as Kudumbashree enterprises had participated in the food court. The Malayali kitchen attracted people in droves, right from day 1. The flavour of the State’s local dishes and variety made it very popular, the Kudumbashree said in a statement.

Green protocol was followed at the food court and exhibition stalls, and effective waste management adopted, the Kudumbashree said.

CONNECT WITH US