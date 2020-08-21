Kudumbashree providing scientific disinfection services

Thiruvananthapuram

21 August 2020 19:27 IST

The two units use WHO-recommended cleaning solutions and provide services anywhere in district

Want to get your house or office disinfected? The Kudumbashree district mission is providing scientific disinfection services as part of efforts to check the spread of COVID-19.

Two units under the district mission have begun disinfecting houses, offices, commercial establishments, institutions, and vehicles in the district on demand.

The units have been set under the mission’s Yuvashree programme under which family members of Kudumbashree neighbourhood group members can start microenterprises.

While one of the service providers is a mobile unit, the other is an all-women 40-member unit. The two units, which use World Health Organization (WHO)-recommended cleaning solutions, provide their services anywhere in the district.

Rates per sq ft.

Three types of services are provided by the units. One is disinfection alone using the chemical mixture. This is especially useful for homes and offices where daily cleaning is done but which are in need of disinfection. The rate charged is maximum ₹2.5 for a sq ft.

Another involves cleaning of furniture and mopping of floor, followed up by disinfection. The rate is ₹3.5 for a sq ft.

The third is deep cleaning, which is suitable for any house or establishment that has remained closed for some length of time and is in need of a thorough dusting and cleaning before disinfection is done. The units charge a maximum of ₹8 per sq ft. for this service.

Machines are used for disinfection services such as fogging and spraying. The unit members have been trained not only in composition of the chemicals used but also in use and disposal of personal protective equipment and other safety equipment. They also are able to answer customers’ queries related to the disinfection process.

With ample scope for disinfection services in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases, the two units are in demand, having provided their services to the Chief Minister’s Office, BSNL, a wing of the district panchayat, houses of COVID-19 patients, showrooms, and shops.

Call 9048503553 for the disinfection services.