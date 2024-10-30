Kudumbashree projects to help State’s development: Minister

The Kudumbashree’s novel projects in the livelihood sector will contribute positively to the development sector in the State, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has said.

He was speaking in an online event on Wednesday as part of State-level inauguration of the Kudumbashree’s one stop facilitation centre, incubation centre, pocket mart e-commerce application, the sixth phase of the start-up village internship programme, second phase of the nature’s fresh agri kiosk as well as the Haritasamriddhi campaign.

Mr.Rajesh expressed confidence that the Kudumbashree, which has been able to bring about remarkable change in the lives of women in the past 25 years, will continue in a similar vein with its new projects, which are in areas different from those which it has traditionally concentrated in.

Antony Raju, MLA, who presided over the function, said that the new projects which aims to utilise digital technology will be a new step in Kudumbashree’s journey.