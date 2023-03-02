Kudumbashree products now on ONDC platform

March 02, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kudumbashree products are now available on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform too.

The ONDC is a Union government initiative to promote sale of products of micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs) in the country. By bringing its products on the ONDC platform, the Kudumbashree in its silver jubilee year hopes to improve sale of products made by its entrepreneurs and earn them a better income.

As the ONDC ensures equal representation for manufacturers, consumers and others in the e-commerce market, the Kudumbashree aims at fully tapping the opportunities this open network offers. This is the first time a State-run entity in Kerala is becoming part of the ONDC.

At present, Kudumbashree sells 635 and 40 products through e-commerce players Amazon and Flipkart respectively. Considering the acceptance for these products among digital e-commerce consumers, the Kudumbashree has decided to make available its products on ONDC too.

In the first phase, nearly 140 products, including food products made by Kudumbashree entrepreneurs across the State, will be available on the ONDC. Branded products made by Kudumbashree entrepreneurs in the tribal belt of Attappady will also be available through ONDC. These include spices and condiments.

Consumers can buy Kudumbashree products of their choice through a buyer application available on the ONDC platform. Kudumbashree has made arrangements for delivery anywhere in the country as soon as an order is received. Products for which orders have been placed will be packed at the Kudumbashree Bazaar in Thrissur and sent.

Technical support to make Kudumbashree products available on the ONDC network is provided by the Bengaluru-based Sellmetric Pvt. Ltd.

The State government’s second 100-day programme envisages making Kudumbashree products available on digital platforms.

Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh who inaugurated the project for making Kudumbashree products available on ONDC said the plan was to increase the availability of Kudumbashree products on ONDC to 700 in the new financial year. This initiative would become a milestone, he said.

The Minister ordered millet powder online to inaugurate the project.

A symposium for select Kudumbashree entrepreneurs in digital marketing and launching Kudumbashree products on ONDC was also held.

Chief Secretary V.P. Voy delivered the keynote address. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the function. Kudumbashree executive director Jafar Malik spoke. Kudumbashree programme officer Sreekanth A.S., ONDC vice president Nithin Nair and Sellmetric Pvt. Ltd. director Dilip Vamanan were among those present.