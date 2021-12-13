Kudumbashree polls to be held in district next month

Thiruvananthapuram

13 December 2021 00:22 IST

Four lakh members to cast their franchise

The Kudumbashree district mission is gearing up for elections to its three-tier network next month.

The Kudumbashree has nearly four lakh members under 30,000 neighbourhood groups (NHGs) and 83 community development societies in the district, sources said.

Elections will be held to neighbourhood groups, area development societies (ADSs), and community development societies (CDSs). The plan is to complete the election process and have the new CDSs in place by January 26, says Kudumbashree district mission coordinator K.R. Shaiju.

The election notification and voter list will be published on December 20.

The NHG elections will be held from January 7 to 13. One president and secretary each and three executive members will be elected in each NHG for a three-year term.

At the ward-level, the NHGs are federated into ADS.

The ADS general body that comprises the elected office-bearers of all NHGs in a ward will elect an 11-member governing body that includes a chairperson, vice chairperson, and secretary. The ADS election will be held on January 16.

At the panchayat/municipal level, all the ADSs in the local body are federated into a CDS. The CDS general body includes all ADS governing body members in that panchayat or municipality or corporation.

They elect one member from each ward who in turn selects the CDS chairperson and vice-chairperson.

Reserved

Of the 83 CDSs in the distruct, 13 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and three for Scheduled Tribes.

This time, the Kudumbashree elections are being held with a few changes. While CDS chairpersons could be elected two consecutive times earlier, now it has been limited to twice in a lifetime.