Kudumbashree photo contest: last date extended

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
September 22, 2022 19:06 IST

The Kudumbashree has extended the last date for sending entries for the fifth season of its photography contest ‘Kudumbashree Oru Nerchithram’ to October 13. Photographs that reflect the multifarious activities of the Kudumbashree will be considered for the contest. The photos can be sent to kudumbashreeprcontest@gmail.com. Else, photos without watermark can be transferred to a CD or prints taken and sent to the public relations officer, Kudumbashree State Mission Office, TRIDA Rehabilitation Building, Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram – 695011. The cover should clearly mention ‘Kudumbashree Oru Nerchithram’ photography contest. The sender’s name, address, phone number, and e-mail id should also be specified. The best photograph selected by an expert jury will get a cash award of ₹25,000. The second prize will be a cash award of ₹15,000 and the third prize that of ₹10,000. A consolation prize of ₹2,000 each will be given to 10 photographs. For details, visit www.kudumbashree.org/photography2022.

