Kerala

Kudumbashree online shopping fete begins

Quality products will be available to all households in the State through the Kudumbashree Onam Utsav online shopping festival, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan has said.

Inaugurating the festival here on Wednesday, the Minister said purchase of Kudumbashree products would help entrepreneurs and motivate them. Kudumbashree Executive Director P.I. Sreevidya presided.

More than 800 products are available on the portal www.kudumbashreebazaar.com till August 31. Besides a 10% discount by the Kudumbashree, those given by the entrepreneurs take a discount up to 40%. Those who purchase items for more than ₹1,000 will get an extra 10% discount. Products ordered will be made available anywhere in the country for free in association with India Post.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2021 12:45:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kudumbashree-online-shopping-fete-begins/article35988428.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY