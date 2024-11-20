 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kudumbashree one-stop facility centres launched in select blocks

Project is being implemented in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha to provide business development services to microenterprises

Published - November 20, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kudumbashree has rolled out the one-stop facility (OSF) centre project in select blocks in the State to aid development of its microenterprises.

The OSF project is being implemented in Parassala and Perumkadavila panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram district and Haripad and Ambalappuzha blocks in Alappuzha in the wake of the Union government nod in the 2023-24 financial year. The project is expected to help entrepreneurs in the microenterprises sector to grow their business and boost their income. It will be implemented by including it in the government’s fourth 100-day programme.

The project will provide business development services to existing microenterprises, ideation and support to launch new enterprises and their development, systems needed to set up enterprises and for them to function, training required by the entrepreneurs, and support for marketing and taking loans.

Each centre will support two blocks in each district. An amount of ₹5.53 crore for each centre has been sanctioned. Of the total ₹11.06 crore, ₹6.64 crore is the Central component and ₹4.42 crore the State share.

The term of each OSF project is three years. In this period, 150 microenterprises units will be supported in each block, taking the number of enterprises that will be supported to 600 in three years through the two centres, a statement from the Kudumbashree said.

The centres have been started as part of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission being implemented in the State through the Kudumbashree. They will function as business-cum-incubation centres at the block level to provide business development services to existing microenterprises.

Published - November 20, 2024 08:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.