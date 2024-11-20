Kudumbashree one-stop facility centres launched in select blocks

The Kudumbashree has rolled out the one-stop facility (OSF) centre project in select blocks in the State to aid development of its microenterprises.

The OSF project is being implemented in Parassala and Perumkadavila panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram district and Haripad and Ambalappuzha blocks in Alappuzha in the wake of the Union government nod in the 2023-24 financial year. The project is expected to help entrepreneurs in the microenterprises sector to grow their business and boost their income. It will be implemented by including it in the government’s fourth 100-day programme.

The project will provide business development services to existing microenterprises, ideation and support to launch new enterprises and their development, systems needed to set up enterprises and for them to function, training required by the entrepreneurs, and support for marketing and taking loans.

Each centre will support two blocks in each district. An amount of ₹5.53 crore for each centre has been sanctioned. Of the total ₹11.06 crore, ₹6.64 crore is the Central component and ₹4.42 crore the State share.

The term of each OSF project is three years. In this period, 150 microenterprises units will be supported in each block, taking the number of enterprises that will be supported to 600 in three years through the two centres, a statement from the Kudumbashree said.

The centres have been started as part of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission being implemented in the State through the Kudumbashree. They will function as business-cum-incubation centres at the block level to provide business development services to existing microenterprises.