Kudumbashree Onam mela begins on August 22

August 12, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kudumbashree’s Onam fairs are back with a whole lot more than just microenterprise product stalls.

The Onam fairs are when the Kudumbashree products receive the highest patronage. Onanilavu, the State-level inauguration of the Onam mela, will be held at the Thycaud police training grounds here on August 22. The mela will kick off Kudumbashree Onam sales fairs across the State.

Organised by the Kudumbashree district mission, the week-long mela in the State capital will feature stalls, food court, besides an array of programmes.

The highlight of the fair will be flower stalls that will supply blooms, demand for which skyrockets during Onam. Vegetable stalls will make available quality farm produce grown by the Kudumbashree’s joint liability farming groups.

There will also be nearly 50 Kudumbashree product stalls, including those selling handicrafts, textiles, snacks, pickles, agri value-added products, products made by tribespeople, and nursery garden stall.

To keep customers happy as they shop, the Kudumbashree will set up a small food court that will serve Kerala dishes.

The fair will be inaugurated by Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh. Minister for Transport Antony Raju will be the chief guest and perform the first sale. The inaugural will be followed by Mukulangal, a programme by the children of the Pothencode BUDS school.

Cultural programmes will be held on all days of the mela. These will include a kalari demonstration by Kudumbashree Balasabha members, women’s karate demonstration, programmes by Kudumbashree auxiliary group members, a programme by tribespeople, and gender seminar.

The Onam mela will conclude on August 28.

