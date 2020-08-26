Kudumbashree Onam markets till Aug. 31

The Kudumbashree will organise nearly 1,000 Onam markets across the State till August 31.

The Onam markets aim at providing commodities at reasonable rates.

The Kudumbashree expects a turnover of ₹10 crore from the Onam sales this year. Focus will be on community development society (CDS)-level fairs under the umbrella of the Kudumbashree district missions. Accordingly, the fairs will be held in 941 grama CDSs and 124 urban CDSs. If needed, district-level Onam markets too will be held.

Onam fairs are already under way in many districts in association with Supplyco.

Physical distancing will be ensured at the Onam markets. All sales centres will have facility for hand washing too. The markets will be environment-friendly too – plastics will be completely avoided.

The markets are being organised by the marketing wing of the Kudumbashree State mission. Nearly 20,000 entrepreneurs will take part in the Onam markets. Besides making available pesticide-free fruits and vegetables grown by its joint liability farming groups and food products of good quality made by Kudumbashree microentrepreneurs at reasonable rates, the markets will fetch the neighbourhood groups members a good income. The products include snacks and pickles, curry powders, honey, handicrafts, apparel, and so on.