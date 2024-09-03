GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kudumbashree Onam fairs from September 10

Fourteen district-level fairs and 2,140 CDS-level melas will be held across the State

Published - September 03, 2024 09:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kudumbashree will usher in Onam festivities with its Onam markets from September 10.

To be held across the State, these markets will make available an array of products for the festivities at fair prices.

Besides 14 district-level fairs, each of the 1,070 Kudumbashree community development societies (CDS), the topmost tier in the Kudumbashree network, in the State will organise two melas each. In all, 2,154 melas will be organised by the Kudumbashree in connection with Onam.

The Kudumbashree will provide ₹2 lakh to each district for organising the district-level fairs and ₹20,000 to rural and urban CDSs. It will also provide ₹10,000 for each mela held in addition to the two in urban CDSs.

The Onam melas have been a platform for Kudumbashree microenterprises and farm groups to sell their products and earn a good income. At least one product from each self-help group will reach the fairs. The products by Kudumbashree microentrepreneurs at these fairs include branded products such as ‘Fresh Bites’ banana chips and Sarkara Varatti, flours, snacks, value-added products, handicrafts, apparel and so on.

All products reaching the fair will have a cover with the Kudumbashree logo, name of the unit, price, date of manufacture, and use by date.

Farm produce cultivated by Kudumbashree women joint liability groups too will be sold at these markets. Flowers such as jasmine, marigolds, chrysanthemum, and lotus will add colour to the Onam fairs.

Cultural programmes presented by SHGs and Balasabha members in each CDS will be another attraction.

Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh will perform the State-level inauguration of the Kudumbashree Onam melas in Pathanamthitta on September 10. The fairs will conclude on September 14.

