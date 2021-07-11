Kudumbashree offers job-oriented training

Thiruvananthapuram

11 July 2021 18:32 IST

Youths can fly out to pursue their vocational graduation in Germany

Nearly 80 youth in the State are into an eight-month online German language training course before flying out to pursue their vocational graduation in Germany.

The opportunity is being provided by Kudumbashree Mission, which is the nodal agency for implementing the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY) skill training and placement programme for rural youth in the State, through the project implementation agency Edujobs Academy Pvt. Ltd.

The three-year programme in hospitality, health care, and construction in Germany is open to candidates who have completed class 12. They will also earn a monthly stipend of up to ₹1 lakh during these three years.

Nearly 70% of the 40-hour week programme will be spent working and the rest studying in a vocational college. At the end of three years, the candidates will get a certificate that is valid across the European Union.

As job offers are guaranteed, they will be able to earn a salary rightaway. After three years of employment, a candidate will be eligible for a permit of residence, and in 18 months can apply for German citizenship.

S. Britto, associate vice president, Edujobs, says there is growing need for skilled workers in health care and hospitality sectors in Germany.

However, the candidates should have completed B1 level of German language to get a visa.

S. Harikishore, executive director, Kudumbashree, says Kerala has been able to make maximum foreign placements under the DDUGKY from among all States. The number of foreign placements, including to West Asian countries, Malaysia, and Spain, stands at 438, the maximum being 166 in 2020-21.

Policy-level decisions to encourage foreign placements have been taken by the Kudumbashree, says Mr. Harikishore. Project implementation agencies are given more marks during grading for foreign placements. During qualitative appraisal for selection of agencies, those offering foreign placements or opting for courses that provide more employment opportunities are preferred and encouraged. Less aspirational courses such as business process outsourcing or retail sales are considered only if there are foreign placement offers. Financial support is also offered to students through the agencies.

Language training to candidates is among the latest steps being taken by the Kudumbashree to drive up the foreign placements. It has also recommended that foreign placement cells be set up at various levels. National-level interactions and awards are among the other suggestions.

The Kudumbashree, he points out, has bagged the national award for DDUGKY implementation three consecutive times.