Kudumbashree Mission makes a mark at Mussoorie

Representatives attending exhibition and sale of products at civil services academy

Representatives attending exhibition and sale of products at civil services academy

Representatives of the Kudumbashree Mission, participating in an exhibition and sale of products at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' have impressed visitors.

Kudumbashree sources said it was the first time that the Mission was participating in the academy’s exhibition. Three representatives and entrepreneurs from the Kudumbashree Mission’s Kodakara block in Thrissur district are participating. The exhibition and sale started on June 26 and will be on for another day.

The Kudumbashree representatives are part of the Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme in the Kodakara block. Shari Hari, Vineetha and Shayma Suresh, who are micro enterprise consultants under the group Sevika, were representing the Mission, said sources on Sunday. They said that products from 16 enterprise groups had been sent for the exhibition. Kerala sarees and dhoti, handcrafted items, handmade soaps and jute bags were popular with the visitors, added the sources.

The Kudumbashree Mission has around 45.85 lakh women under its fold with 3,06,551 neighbourhood groups. There are also 19,470 Area Development Societies, 1,070 Community Development Societies and 49,200 micro enterprises under the groups.