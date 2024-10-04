Kudumbashree members to support livestock sector through A-HELP programme

Kudumbashree members are set to usher in changes in the livestock sector under the A-HELP (Accredited Agent for Health and Extension of Livestock Production) programme.

As many as 439 women selected from Kudumbashree members are being provided a 16-day training by the Animal Husbandry department. On the 17th day, they will be provided the A-HELP accreditation by the National Academy of RUDSETI, the department said.

Jointly implemented by the Centre and States, A-HELP aims to empower women by engaging them as community-based functionaries serving as links between the department and livestock farmers. The National Dairy Development Board is helming the A-HELP training programme at the national level.

In Kerala, the selected women are trained at the Livestock Management Training Centres of the State Animal Husbandry department at Kudappanakunnu, Thiruvalla, Thalayolaparambu, Wagamon, Aluva, Malampuzha, Mundayad, and Sulthan Bathery.

Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani interacted with the women undergoing training at the Livestock Management Training Centre at Kudappanakunnu. Additional director (Animal Husbandry) Dr. Sindhu K., principal training officer Dr. R. Sunil Kumar, and deputy director Dr. Dilip Chandran were present.