Kudumbashree members to pack parcels in post offices

Mission signs MoU with Postal department

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Kudumbashree Mission and the Postal department for entrusting packing of parcels in post offices to the Kudumbashree was signed here on Thursday.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan who presided over function said a new chapter was being scripted with the engagement of Kudumbashree members in packing work in the Postal department.

The Minister said the government was making attempts to address unemployment, especially as the State had plenty of well-educated women. As many as 19,555 Kudumbashree auxiliary units of women between the ages of 18 and 40 had been formed so far. The government was pushing for launching 20 ventures on ward basis to create new workplaces. Now, with the Postal department’s support, the Kudumbashree women could engage in packing work. It could further cooperate with the Postal department to ensure that parcels reached any corner of the State.

In banking sector too

Post and Telegraphs Minister V. Abdurahiman said the agreement between the Kudumbashree and the Postal Department was intended to ensure financial security. With the Postal department entering the banking sector too, Kudumbashree could play a more significant role.

Kudumbashree Executive Director Jafar Malik and Postal Services Director (Headquarters) K.K. Davis signed the memorandum. The national flag prepared by the Postal department as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was unveiled at the function.

Chief Postmaster General, Kerala Circle, Sheuli Burman was present on the occasion.