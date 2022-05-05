Kudumbashree members arrested for blocking Kannur Mayor from entering office

Row over demolition of eatery for construction of new corporation office building

The police on Thursday arrested Kudumbashree members for staging a protest and blocking Kannur Mayor T.O. Mohanan from entering the corporation office.

Eight members of the Kudumbashree have been on an indefinite protest since their eatery on the corporation office premises was demolished for the construction of a new complex.

The Mayor was stopped at the entrance to the corporation office around 11 a.m., and he had to wait outside for over 20 minutes.

Community Development Society (CDS) members too joined the protest. Meanwhile, a police team led by Town Station Inspector Sreejith Kodiyeri arrested and removed the protesters. They were later released.

Mr. Mohanan alleged that besides stopping him from carrying out his official duties, the protestors had attempted to assault him. He added despite the presence of the police, the protestors had entered the corporation office premises, thereby disrupting the normal functioning of the office.