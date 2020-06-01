Kudumbashree making face shields

Thiruvananthapuram

01 June 2020 23:21 IST

At ₹20 apiece, it has received orders for 2.8 lakh pieces

The Kudumbashree has started production of disposable face shields for health workers.

The face shields offer protection over and above that provided by face masks and goggles for doctors, nurses, and other health- care workers who interact closely with COVID-19 patients and are at high risk of disease transmission.

So far, 2.8 lakh orders have been received across the State through the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSC), of which the Thiruvananthapuram district mission hopes to supply between 1 lakh and 1.5 lakh shields.

The one-time use shields are made using OHP (overhead projector) sheet, polyfoam sheet, and non-woven cloth, which are cut, glued, and pressed together. The entire process is done by hand.

Three units are manufacturing the shields in the district, with more likely to be engaged.

In all, 25-odd Kudumbashree women are involved in the work. The units have supplied 25,000 face shields till now to the Karunya warehouse on the medical college campus.

The shields are being supplied to KMSC for ₹20 apiece.

However, it is likely to be priced higher for other clients owing to the labour involved.

Besides the face shields for ₹20 a unit, Kudumbashree also hopes to bring out another line for online sale that is of improved quality and design and priced in the ₹50-80 range.