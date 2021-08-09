Kudumbashree making 2.42 lakh packets of chips

To be distributed along with Onam kits

A wish for a traditional Kerala product in the Onam kits provided by the government to ration card-holders in the State led to the production of banana chips and jaggery-coated chips by the Kudumbashree.

On Sunday, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil visited Karthika Food Products in Kottukal panchayat that manufactures banana chips and sarkara varatti (jaggery-coated chips) for the Onam kits.

Besides Karthika, 10 other Kudumbashree units in the district are producing more than 2.42 lakh packets of chips for the kits. Of the targeted production, over 1.94 lakh packets have been handed over to Supplyco (Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation).

These are manufactured as per the orders received by the Kudumbashree district mission from Supplyco for the latter’s four depots in the district. The remaining orders would be fulfilled within three days, Kudumbashree district mission coordinator K.R. Shaiju told Mr. Anil. The Minister said the initiative would help in women empowerment. It would also benefit plantain farmers. He also visited the Diya Kudumbashree unit that manufactures cloth bags required for the Onam kits.