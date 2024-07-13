Kudumbashree Lunch Bell to offer chicken biryani too

Office-goers in the city with a hankering for biryani can now satisfy their taste buds with Kudumbashree biryani.

Apart from lunch, the Kudumbashree’s Lunch Bell initiative is set to offer chicken biryani too.

The delivery of chicken biryani as part of Lunch Bell will begin on Monday. It will cost ₹189, including GST.

Orders can be placed on the Kudumbashree’s food delivery app ‘Pocketmart’ from 7 a.m. Food parcels that are ready for delivery by 10 a.m. reach the destinations by 12 noon. Customers can book food a full month in advance depending on their office days.

Besides the positive response of customers to food served as part of Lunch Bell, the increasing demand for fare other than meals too has prompted the Kudumbashree to include biryani on the menu.

Sale of cut fruits, in the pipeline for a while now, will likely begin in the last week of July, besides kizhi parotta.

Biryani and kizhi parotta will be served in environment-friendly packaging.

The Kudumbashree’s Lunch Bell was rolled out in March with the aim of providing piping hot food to office-goers in five pockets in the city — Medical College, Pattom, LMS, Statue, and Ayurveda College. Besides making the Kudumbashree’s presence felt in the online food delivery sector, it provides more income to Kudumbashree women involved in cooking and food delivery. The food is prepared at a kitchen in Parottukonam in the city.

As many as 10,000 orders have been received since the Lunch Bell’s launch. There are plans to expand delivery to more areas beginning with the District Collectorate.