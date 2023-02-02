Kudumbashree launches first start-up in IT sector

February 02, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A women’s start-up established under the aegis of the Kudumbashree Mission was launched on Thursday. It was inaugurated by Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari at Adivaram in Mannancherry grama panchayat.

Officials said that it was the first start-up established by the Kudumbashree Mission in the IT sector in the State. The women’s start-up along with another unit, Shetech IT Solution, will provide online marketing and social media promotion services. “The units will provide services such as online promotion, IT training, photography, videography, documentation, data entry, soft poster, video making and training for women entrepreneurs,” said a Kudumbashree Mission official.

Funded by panchayat

The start-up was funded by the Alappuzha district panchayat. Mannnacherry grama panchayat president T.V. Ajithkumar presided. Aryad block panchayat president K.D. Maheendran, district panchayat member R. Riyas, and Kudumbashree Mission district coordinator Prasanth Babu J. spoke. The venture can be contacted on 9947277992, 9656564997.