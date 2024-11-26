 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Kudumbashree launches campaign against gender violence

Published - November 26, 2024 08:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kudumbashree mission will implement a campaign against gender discrimination and gender-based violence as part of the national Nayi Chetana gender campaign.

Nayi Chetana that began on Monday is being implemented under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission to equip women to raise their voice against discrimination and violence and make them aware of their rights. It will continue till December 23.

In the State, the Kudumbashree mission is implementing it in all districts with the aim of creating an environment in which women and persons with other gender identities can live safely without facing violence and discrimination.

Various activities to be held over four weeks at the more than three lakh Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups, 19,470 area development societies, 1,070 community development societies, 854 gender resource centres, and vigilant groups have been launched as per a calendar.

A gender carnival with various programmes will be held in all community development societies on the last day of the campaign.

Training in the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013, to ensure safe workplaces for women and setting up of internal committees will be given as part of the campaign.

An open forum with participation of people from various sectors, grama sabhas against gender-based violence, group discussions involving men, boys, and local leaders to create awareness against gender discrimination, gender quiz, felicitation of gender ‘champions,’ poster, wall painting, street plays, flash mob, pledges, short film screening, and Rangashree cultural processions will be held. Sharing of experiences by women survivors of violence will also be held.

