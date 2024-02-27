GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kudumbashree launches building plan facilitation centres

Qualified Kudumbashree members will run the centres for plan preparation and submitting them to get permits

February 27, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kudumbashree has launched building plan facilitation centres to provide a livelihood to its members who have the requisite qualifications and ease the process of plan submission and verification for housing for the public.

With this, Kudumbashree hopes to attract its members who have civil engineering diploma or degrees into entrepreneurship and provide them a livelihood. It will also address the shortage of empanelled persons who certify that there are no violations so that permit for a housing project can be issued without delay. As the process of applying for permits has gone online, there is no need for physical site inspections or resultant delay.

Kudumbashree hopes to set up its building plan facilitation centres in each grama panchayat and urban local body, especially as the process of applying for housing permits has gone online.

Those looking to set up the facilitation centres will have to get a building supervisor licence from the office of the Local Self-Government joint director so that they are allowed to draw plans and get empanelled with the Local Self-government department in order to certify that there are no violations.

Kudumbashree members or those who are part of its auxiliary units can run the building plan facilitation centres.

The Kudumbashree will provide support for setting up the facilitation centres that will require a reception area, hardware such as laptop or computer, software for making plans and their online submission.

The facilitation centres will be more user-friendly, especially as they will gradually move towards a uniform fee structure unlike private players.

