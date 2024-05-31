Kudumbashree Kalolsavam under way in Kozhikode

The Kozhikode cluster maintained a clear lead at the end of the first day of the district-level competitions of ‘Arangu’, the Kudumbashree Kalolsavam, that began at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls at Nadakkavu on Friday.

By around 5 p.m., the Kozhikode cluster had scored 85 points while the Balussery cluster was in the second position with 75 points. The festival is being held in 33 events on three stages. Winners from the cluster-level festivals held over eight days at Vadakara, Koyilandy, Kozhikode and Balussery are taking part in the district-level competition.

Assistant Collector Ayush Goel inaugurated the festival while actor Vinod Kovoor was the chief guest. Kudumbashree Mission District Coordinator R. Sindhu presided over the inaugural function.

Off-stage events and Singarimelam competitions were held on Thursday. Around 1,000 Kudumbashree members are taking part in the event that concludes on Saturday.

‘Arangu’ is being organised as part of the 26th anniversary of Kudumbashree Mission in the State. The winners from the district-level competitions will take part in the grand finale at Peelikkode in Kasaragod district from June 7 to 9.