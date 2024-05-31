GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Kudumbashree Kalolsavam under way in Kozhikode

Published - May 31, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
A team awaiting their turn in the group dance competition at ‘Arangu’, the district-level Kudumbashree Kalolsavam, in Kozhikode on Friday.

A team awaiting their turn in the group dance competition at ‘Arangu’, the district-level Kudumbashree Kalolsavam, in Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode cluster maintained a clear lead at the end of the first day of the district-level competitions of ‘Arangu’, the Kudumbashree Kalolsavam, that began at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls at Nadakkavu on Friday.

By around 5 p.m., the Kozhikode cluster had scored 85 points while the Balussery cluster was in the second position with 75 points. The festival is being held in 33 events on three stages. Winners from the cluster-level festivals held over eight days at Vadakara, Koyilandy, Kozhikode and Balussery are taking part in the district-level competition.

Assistant Collector Ayush Goel inaugurated the festival while actor Vinod Kovoor was the chief guest. Kudumbashree Mission District Coordinator R. Sindhu presided over the inaugural function.

Off-stage events and Singarimelam competitions were held on Thursday. Around 1,000 Kudumbashree members are taking part in the event that concludes on Saturday.

‘Arangu’ is being organised as part of the 26th anniversary of Kudumbashree Mission in the State. The winners from the district-level competitions will take part in the grand finale at Peelikkode in Kasaragod district from June 7 to 9.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.