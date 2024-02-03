GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kudumbashree job fair held at Nedumangad

February 03, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 800 job aspirants turned up for a job fair organised by the Kudumbashree district mission at Nedumangad on Saturday.

The Career Carnival job fairs are being organised at the block level as part of programmes implemented through the Deen Dayal Upadhayaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY) with the aim of transforming Thiruvananthapuram into a district without any unemployed.

The job fair on Saturday covered Vellanad and Nedumangad blocks. More than 50 companies participated in the fair. Two hundred job aspirants were selected for the next level.

Spot registration for free skill development training offered as part of the DDUGKY was held on the occasion. Nedumangad municipal chairperson C.S. Sreeja inaugurated the job fair. Kudumbashree district mission coordinator B. Sreejith spoke.

The other Career Carnival job fairs will be held at T.J. Auditorium, Neyyattinkara, on February 6; Priyathama auditorium, Balaramapuram, on February 9; Smitha auditorium, Keezhayikonam, on February 14, and Dwaraka auditorium, Attingal, on February 17.

