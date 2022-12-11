Kudumbashree Janakeeya hoteliers’ meet held

December 11, 2022 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kudumbashree members should start more new ventures and earn good income, Labour Minister V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a Kudumbashree Janakeeya hotel entrepreneurs’ meet here on Saturday.

The Minister, in his address, said the government was committed to the empowerment of women. The Kudumbashree movement should be modernised to keep pace with the changing times. More than 5,000 women across the State earned their livelihood through the Janakeeya hotels, he pointed out.

More than 500 women took part in the meet of entrepreneurs running the 106 Janakeeya hotels in the district. The meet was organised under the umbrella of the Kudumbashree district mission.

A workshop organised in connection with the meet saw a Kudumbashree skill training agency in the catering sector, Abedha Institute of Food Research and Hospitality Management, provide directions to the entrepreneurs on how to improve the functioning of the hotels.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju who inaugurated the workshop to professionalise the hotel operations said Kudumbashree workers played a huge role in the State’s social and political arenas, and they enjoyed huge trust in society.

This is the first such meet at the district level. The Janakeeya hotels are a joint initiative of the State government and the Kudumbashree mission that had its origin in the Hunger-free Kerala project. Today, nearly 1,200 Janakeeya hotels function in the State, and provide 2 lakh meals a day at an affordable ₹20 a meal.

Kudumbashree district mission coordinator B. Najeeb presided over the meet. People’s representatives and Kudumbashree workers attended the meet.