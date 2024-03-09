Kudumbashree introduces home shops

March 09, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Kudumbashree products can now be purchased from homes. The items produced by Kudumbashree units in the district will now be available for sale through home shops.

The district unit of Kudumbashree is gearing up to declare all community development societies (CDSs) as home shops on May 17, the Kudumbashree Day.

District coordinator Jafar Kokkooth said that the new venture would find an easy local market through home shop for the products made by the Kudumbashree units. This will help boost the local development as well, he said.

The concept of home shop is becoming popular and wider in the district. It could already fetch ₹3 crore business in the current year. Around 1,000 home shops have already started working in six blocks in the district.

Mr. Kakkooth said that by May 17, each ward in all blocks in the district would have at least two home shops. “We want to achieve 100 per cent in this home shop project,” he said.

The scheme started in Kondotty and Areekode blocks and began spreading to other blocks such as Perinthalmanna, Mankada, Tirurangadi, and Vengara.

Mr. Kakkooth said that all home shop owners would be geotagged, and would be registered as a single person venture.

A day-long workshop was organised for the Kudumbashree Mission staff here the other day. District Industries Centre general manager Dinesh R. inaugurated the workshop.