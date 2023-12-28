GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kudumbashree holds children’s parliament

December 28, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Antony Raju, MLA, and Kudumbashree Executive Director Jafar Malik with Balasabha members at a children’s parliament at the Old Assembly Hall at the Secretariat.

Antony Raju, MLA, and Kudumbashree Executive Director Jafar Malik with Balasabha members at a children’s parliament at the Old Assembly Hall at the Secretariat. | Photo Credit: PRASANTH VEMBAYAM

Going beyond classroom education, programmes such as children’s parliament help foster a socially committed generation, Antony Raju, MLA, has said. He was speaking after inaugurating a children’s parliament organised by the Kudumbashree here on Thursday.

Mr. Raju said the parliament would give children a clear idea about democracy and functioning of Assembly and Parliament. The children should be able to transform such valuable knowledge into an impetus to grow and evolve, he said.

The parliament, held at the Old Assembly Hall at the Secretariat, saw the children raise razor-sharp questions, give strong replies, move adjournment motions, and stage a walkout.

Organised to provide them an opportunity to understand the importance of democracy and Constitutional values, the parliament witnessed the children raise issues such as health, education, environment, sanitation, and gender justice.

As many as 165 children – 154 who had performed excellently in the district-level children’s parliaments organised by the Kudumbashree and 11 from Attappady – participated in the State-level parliament. They represented 4.59 lakh children who are members of 31,612 Balasabhas in the State.

The Minister handed over the ‘Arivoonjal’ magazine brought out by the Kudumbashree’s Balasabha by handing it over to Kudumbashree Executive Director Jafar Malik and gave away certificates to the children.

Sooraja K.S. from Kasaragod was the ‘president’ and Nayana from Kollam the ‘prime minister.’ Azmin S. from Alappuzha was the ‘speaker’ and Sivanandhan C.A. from Kollam the ‘leader of the opposition.’

The children visited the new Assembly complex after the parliament.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.