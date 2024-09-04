Kudumbashree ‘Happy Keralam – Happiness Centre’ guidelines released

The Kudumbashree has brought out guidelines prepared for trainers as part of the ‘Happy Keralam – Happiness Centre’ scheme for increasing the happiness index of families. The guidelines include a training module and a model for collecting information from families as part of the scheme.

Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh released the guidelines. Kudumbashree director K.S. Bindu, programme officer B. Sreejith, State assistant programme manager Krishna Kumari, editorial assistant Asha Panicker, and communication specialists Chaitanya G. and Manjari Ashok were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.