Kudumbashree ‘Happy Keralam – Happiness Centre’ guidelines released

Published - September 04, 2024 09:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kudumbashree has brought out guidelines prepared for trainers as part of the ‘Happy Keralam – Happiness Centre’ scheme for increasing the happiness index of families. The guidelines include a training module and a model for collecting information from families as part of the scheme.

Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh released the guidelines. Kudumbashree director K.S. Bindu, programme officer B. Sreejith, State assistant programme manager Krishna Kumari, editorial assistant Asha Panicker, and communication specialists Chaitanya G. and Manjari Ashok were present.

