Kudumbashree groups to get aid to tide over financial problems

Thiruvananthapuram

07 September 2021 21:04 IST

Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups experiencing financial crisis in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 can breathe a sigh of relief.

As many as 19,489 area development societies (ADS) under the Kudumbashree and 133 ‘ooru samithis’ (settlement committees) in Attappady will get ₹1 lakh each as revolving fund. The government has issued orders sanctioning ₹196.22 crore to the Kudumbashree for providing the revolving fund.

Advertising

Advertising

The project, being implemented as part of the 100-day action plan of the government, will help alleviate to some extent the difficulties experienced by neighbourhood groups owing to loss of income or health problems faced by members owing to COVID-19 and the lockdown.

Special guidelines have been drawn up to identify neighbourhood groups to be provided with the fund. As per the guidelines, ADS have to submit a proposal for identification of neighbourhood groups and the amount to be provided as fund to the community development societies concerned.

The ₹1 lakh that each ADS gets will be of huge support to the issue of loans in the neighbourhood groups. Depending on the ability and regularity of the groups’ repayment, the ADS will allow them anywhere between ₹10,000 and ₹20,000.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the project online on Wednesday evening. Minister for Local Self-government M.V. Govindan, Local Self-government Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, and Kudumbashree Executive Director P.I. Sreevidya will attend.