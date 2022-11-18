Kudumbashree goal challenge against drugs from today

November 18, 2022 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

More than 46 lakh women in three lakh Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups will participate in a ‘goal challenge’ on Saturday and Sunday.

The women, as part of the second phase of the State government’s ‘No to drugs campaign’, will embrace the high of football as part of the goal challenge. The women will take to the field wearing badges saying ‘No to drugs’ and raise slogans advocating football instead of drugs. Promotion boards with the same message will be erected around the goal post as part of the challenge.

Besides this, a penalty shootout contest and a football quiz will be held. The names of those who score goals in each neighbourhood club and the number of goals scored will be recorded. The challenge will be organised at the community development society level in association with local schools and clubs.

Kudumbashree district mission coordinators employees, resource persons, and training team members will participate in the goal challenge.