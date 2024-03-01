Kudumbashree gifts ‘Madhuram’ to the elderly

March 01, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

On Monday, the elderly in the State will enjoy ‘Madhuram – Ormakalile Chirikoottu,’ a recreational gathering of senior citizens that is being organised at 50 centres across the State.

The Kudumbashree, at present, has 25,992 neighbourhood groups (NHGs) of the elderly with over 2.83 lakh members. Unlike other Kudumbashree NHGs, the NHGs of the elderly have some constraints in taking loans and starting new ventures, and so most of their activities involve around happiness, recreation, and well-being.

Madhuram will see the elderly Kudumbashree NHG members participate in gatherings but also other activities that are decided at district and community development society levels. Programmes will be organised from 10.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. for groups of at least 50 people.

Kudumbashree officials say districts have been given the freedom to decide what programmes to organise besides the gatherings where the elderly can share memories.

Various activities

In Ernakulam, for instance, the elderly will attend the gathering, but the highlight of the day will be flying kites on the beach. In Malappuram, the elderly will take a train ride along the scenic Angadipuram-Nilambur route and visit the Nilambur teak museum. In Kannur, a tour of the mangroves at Dharmadom is planned, while in Thrissur it will be visit to the Muziris heritage project site at Kodungalloor. The elderly in Thiruvananthapuram will head to the Azhimala beach.

Keeping them active

In some districts, cooking contests are being organised where the elderly will dish out traditional dishes that are not in vogue. Cultural programmes are also planned as part of Madhuram. Kudumbashree officials say that as the population of the elderly rises in the State, it is important to keep them active through various activities. Madhuram is aimed at engaging with the elderly, bringing more of them under the Kudumbashree umbrella, and providing more support to them.

