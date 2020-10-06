Kudumbashree gears up to provide disinfection services

The Kudumbashree Wayanad District Mission is preparing to provide scientific disinfection services as part of the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As many as 84 members of seven Kudumbashree units in the district were trained for the purpose with the assistance of the district Health Department, sources in the District Kudumbashree Mission said. The trained members would provide scientific disinfection services to public places, shops, vehicles, places of worship, houses, and offices as per the rate fixed by the government for the purpose, the sources said.

Charges

They would charge ₹1.85 for disinfecting 1 sqft for government firms and ₹3.45 per sqft for private establishments.

For details, contact: 04936 206589 or 8848478861.