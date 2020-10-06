Kerala

Kudumbashree gears up to provide disinfection services

The Kudumbashree Wayanad District Mission is preparing to provide scientific disinfection services as part of the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As many as 84 members of seven Kudumbashree units in the district were trained for the purpose with the assistance of the district Health Department, sources in the District Kudumbashree Mission said. The trained members would provide scientific disinfection services to public places, shops, vehicles, places of worship, houses, and offices as per the rate fixed by the government for the purpose, the sources said.

Charges

They would charge ₹1.85 for disinfecting 1 sqft for government firms and ₹3.45 per sqft for private establishments.

For details, contact: 04936 206589 or 8848478861.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2020 12:41:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kudumbashree-gears-up-to-provide-disinfection-services/article32777070.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story