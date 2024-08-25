GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kudumbashree ‘Fresh Bites’ banana chips, sharkara varatti to be launched on Monday

Published - August 25, 2024 10:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
The Kudumbashree’s ‘Fresh Bites’ brand of banana chips and sharkara varatti.

The Kudumbashree’s ‘Fresh Bites’ brand of banana chips and sharkara varatti. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kudumbashree is taking another step in branding its products with the launch of its ‘Fresh Bites’ brand of banana chips and sharkara varatti (jaggery-coated banana chips) in Thrissur on Monday.

Banana chips and sharkara varatti under the Fresh Bites brand will have uniform packaging and logo across the State. Kudumbashree has embarked on product branding to increase its visibility in the market, compete with big brands for a slice of the market, and ensure quality through uniformity in production, procurement, and sale across the State.

Nearly 300 Kudumbashree units will make branded banana chips and sharkara varatti available in the market soon.

Kudumbashree units from across the State that produced over 50 kg of chips a day were selected for the branding initiative. There are nearly 700 members in these 300 units.

The Kudumbashree also provided training to the units so that the production control could be made uniform. First, training was provided to four persons from each district into two phases covering seven districts each at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kayamkulam. These master trainers, in turn, provided training to the enterprises, which were made into clusters, in production protocols and licensing.

Kudumbashree officials say the price of chips and ‘sharkara varatti’ is fixed by the district-level clusters depending on the price of raw material.

They also find markets for the products such as Kudumbashree Home Shop, Kudumbashree Bazaars, nanomarkets, Onam fairs and markets, and through regular distributors used by the entrepreneurs.

The products will reach the markets in the run-up to Onam, thus finding more takers, say the officials. In the coming days, more women entrepreneurs are expected to become part of product branding, earning them better income.

At present, branding has been done for powdered spices, curry powder, powdered rice and other grains in four districts.

Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh will perform the State-level inauguration of Kudumbashree’s Fresh Bites banana chips and sharkara varatti at Wedding Village, Civil Lines, Thrissur on Monday. Minister for Revenue K. Rajan will preside.

