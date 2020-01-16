Kerala

Kudumbashree forms security force in Payyannur

more-in

28 women, trained by Army officer, part of force

Kudumbashree has forayed into yet another male-only bastion by forming a security force in Payyannur.

There are 28 women in the security force. They were trained by Ramachandran, a retired army officer. The force’s security will now be available for any purpose including weddings in and around Payyannur. M.V. Manjula is the captain of the Kudumbshree security force.

District Collector T.V. Subhash inaugurated the formation of the force at Payyannur Municipal Hall here on Wednesday.

‘Time for change’

He said that women should come up to the mainstream of society by taking up challenges. “The time has come to effect change in some of the male-only sectors. Conventional thinking leads us even as we use the most advanced facilities on a daily basis,” he said.

The District Collector lauded the Payyannur municipality for setting up the force.

The municipality has 12,000 Kudumbashree members spread across 615 neighbourhoods.

Municipal council president Sasi Vattakkovval presided over the function. Municipal council Deputy Chairman K.P. Jyothi and Kudumbashree District Mission Coordinator Surjit, CDS chairperson K. Kavitha, vice chairperson K.V. Sobha, member secretary K.P. Gopalan, councillors and municipal staff were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2020 11:26:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kudumbashree-forms-security-force-in-payyannur/article30579267.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY