Kudumbashree forms security force in Payyannur

Kudumbashree has forayed into yet another male-only bastion by forming a security force in Payyannur.

There are 28 women in the security force. They were trained by Ramachandran, a retired army officer. The force’s security will now be available for any purpose including weddings in and around Payyannur. M.V. Manjula is the captain of the Kudumbshree security force.

District Collector T.V. Subhash inaugurated the formation of the force at Payyannur Municipal Hall here on Wednesday.

‘Time for change’

He said that women should come up to the mainstream of society by taking up challenges. “The time has come to effect change in some of the male-only sectors. Conventional thinking leads us even as we use the most advanced facilities on a daily basis,” he said.

The District Collector lauded the Payyannur municipality for setting up the force.

The municipality has 12,000 Kudumbashree members spread across 615 neighbourhoods.

Municipal council president Sasi Vattakkovval presided over the function. Municipal council Deputy Chairman K.P. Jyothi and Kudumbashree District Mission Coordinator Surjit, CDS chairperson K. Kavitha, vice chairperson K.V. Sobha, member secretary K.P. Gopalan, councillors and municipal staff were present.