Kudumbashree food court at Kerala Games expo

Cafe Kudumbashree’s food court will welcome visitors to the sale and exhibition organised as part of the first Kerala Games on the Kanakakkunnu Palace premises. Nine units under the Kudumbashree in the State and five Cafe Kudumbashree units from other States will participate in the food court. Two Cafe Kudumbashree units from Punjab, and one each from Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana will serve traditional food to visitors. As many as 300 people can eat at the same time in the food court.