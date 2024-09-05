ADVERTISEMENT

Kudumbashree flowers to lend colour to pookkalams this Onam too

Published - September 05, 2024 09:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Marigolds, jasmine, and lotus form the bulk of the flowers grown on 1,253 acres

The Hindu Bureau

Flowers being harvested by Kudumbashree members

Flowers cultivated by Kudumbashree members will add colour to elaborate pookkalams (floral carpet) this Onam too. Marigolds, jasmine, and lotus, grown with an eye on the Onam market, are ready for harvest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, 1,819 farm groups grew flowers on 780 acres of land. Though the initial idea was to increase the land under floral cultivation to 1,000 acres, this time, as much as 1,253 acres is being farmed, with the involvement of 3,000 women farm groups.

Realising the growing demand for flowers during Onam, the Kudumbashree farmers are trying to increase their presence in the sector and make flowers available at affordable rates for the celebrations. The cultivation also ensures them a good income in a short period of time.

The flowers that are ready for harvest are much sought after by people visiting the farms. The blooms will also be available through the more than 2,000 Onam melas being held across the State from September 10.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The flower cultivation is in addition to paddy, plantain, and vegetables grown by the Kudumbashree farm groups across the State. The cultivation is done with support from the Kudumbashree community development societies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US