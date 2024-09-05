Kudumbashree flowers to lend colour to pookkalams this Onam too

Flowers cultivated by Kudumbashree members will add colour to elaborate pookkalams (floral carpet) this Onam too. Marigolds, jasmine, and lotus, grown with an eye on the Onam market, are ready for harvest.

Last year, 1,819 farm groups grew flowers on 780 acres of land. Though the initial idea was to increase the land under floral cultivation to 1,000 acres, this time, as much as 1,253 acres is being farmed, with the involvement of 3,000 women farm groups.

Realising the growing demand for flowers during Onam, the Kudumbashree farmers are trying to increase their presence in the sector and make flowers available at affordable rates for the celebrations. The cultivation also ensures them a good income in a short period of time.

The flowers that are ready for harvest are much sought after by people visiting the farms. The blooms will also be available through the more than 2,000 Onam melas being held across the State from September 10.

The flower cultivation is in addition to paddy, plantain, and vegetables grown by the Kudumbashree farm groups across the State. The cultivation is done with support from the Kudumbashree community development societies.